Big Brother Naija star, Leo Dasilva has said it won’t be compulsory for his wife to take on his surname if she wants to retain hers.

He tweeted: “It won’t be compulsory for my wife to be Mrs Dasilva, she can call herself whatever she wants. The kids will carry the family name #LeoTalk.”

His tweet was met with criticisms as some men called him out for tweeting to please women while some women also called him out for his “dismissive” tone.

See comments below.