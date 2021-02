A man took to Twitter to hail his wife after she welcomed their child.

The man explained that people question why he loves his wife, Cynthia, despite her being differently-abled and confined to a wheel chair.

He questioned why people think his wife doesn’t deserve to be loved and cherished because she’s differently-abled.

He went on to express his love for her and thanked her for giving him a son.

Below are his tweets and photos of his wife and son.