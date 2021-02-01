New Service Chiefs arrive Maiduguri to tackle insurgency

The newly appointed service chiefs have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for a meeting with critical stakeholders on how to tackle insurgency in the theatre of war.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor led the delegation which include the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, AVM Awwal Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao to the headquarters of Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri and they arrived at about 1330 hours on Sunday January 31.

It is speculated that the service chiefs who were appointed this week to replace the ousted service chiefs, are in the hot zone to brainstorm to re-strategise approach that will ensure lasting peace in the region.