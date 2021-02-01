



Scientists have asked the British government to ensure that social distancing is enforced until the end of the year. Sunday Telegraph reported that restrictions can only be relaxed once the Coronavirus vaccines are at least 85% effective and a ‘high uptake’ of the jab is vital to avoid another deadly wave of the disease. In the paper which was commissioned by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), a sub-group of the government’s SAGE advisory committee, many scientists are said to believe transmissions will be reduced by around 60%. The report added that even in a best case scenario in which vaccines stop 85 per cent of transmission in those vaccinated, lockdown would have to be kept in place until the end of May to prevent another significant spike in deaths Data obtained from the University of Warwick suggested that if the current lockdown measures are eased in mid-February, the nation could be hit by another spike in infections by April. The Warwick…







Source: Linda Ikeji