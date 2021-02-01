Socialite Bolaji Basia narrates how his best friend, KWAM 1 bought him a property of N20m as 60th birthday present





Popular Lagos socialite, Bolaji Basia has narrated how his best friend and Fuji star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal ‘KWAM 1’ bought him a property of N20m as 60th birthday present.

According to Basia, this occurred when KWAM 1 wasn’t getting any show due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He further disclosed that after he reached out to refund the singer who he only told to contact the property’s agent, he said KWAM 1 told him he paid for it as his 60th birthday present and that he deserves much more.

Nothing bothers me more in life than to see someone i love being publicly disrespected… You want to quickly come to his defense but unfortunately he’s not a regular guy. He’s an iconic legend that has dealings with thousands of people all over the world… So, if you are not careful with what you say, you might ended up putting him in more trouble My conclusion is to only talk about my personal experience with him… Like what I’m about to say now is definitely going to get him in trouble…





Source: Linda Ikeji