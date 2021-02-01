Trump hires new defence team to fight impeachment

Former US President Donald Trump has hired two new attorneys to head up his impeachment defense team ahead of next week’s trial in the Senate.

The Republican was in need of new attorneys following the departure of all five members of his defense team last week.

Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor, both experienced in criminal defense, will now head the new defence team in the trial set to begin in the US Senate on February 9, Trump’s office said in a statement.

In a statement, Trump’s office says: “Notably, Schoen has already been working with the 45th President and other advisors to prepare for the upcoming trial, and both Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional – a fact 45 Senators voted in agreement with last week.”

Both attorneys issued statements through Trump’s office saying they were honoured to take the job.

Castor said in the statement, “I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our…