21 persons killed and 40 others abducted as suspected bandits attack communities in Niger state

Suspected bandits have killed 21 persons and abducted 40 others after carrying out attacks on four communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The Nation reports that over 100 gunmen riding on motorcycles, stormed the four communities of Kurebe, Sabon Gida, Sararai, and Rafin Kanya at different times on Monday evening February 1, shooting sporadically into the air.

“They seem to know who they were looking for. It was very terrible. I sustained an injury on my legs and I am currently receiving treatment” a resident said

Confirming the attack, the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the number of people killed or abducted is currently unknown adding that government is putting in a mechanism to bring an end to the incessant bandit attacks.