Academic Union kicks as Air Force officers allegedly shoot dead a Federal Polytechnic lecturer ‘for not identifying himself’

Nigerian Air Force officers attached to the 211 Regiment of the NAF Base, Neze, Imo State, have been accused of shooting dead a Computer Science lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State.

According to reports, Okonye Steve Nduka was killed at about 7 p.m on the 25th of January, 2021 at Naze area of Owerri.

Comrade Okonye was allegedly gunned down by the trigger happy men along with an ex-student of same Polytechnic as they were on their way back from a church programme.

The Zonal secretariat of ASUP ZONE D has condemned the killing of Comrade Okonye and are calling for justice.

A statement released via the official website of ASUP Nigeria reads: “The killing of our member is a brutal reminder of the stained reputation of security agents in the country, particularly in the area of extra judicial killings.

“The reports of a possible case of mistaken identity as the reason for the shooting represent watery and unacceptable excuses as Comrade Okonye…