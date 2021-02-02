Jeffrey Epstein’s last cellmate hesitated to leave jail after befriending the pedophile





Before Jeffrey Epstein’s death, his final cellmate hesitated to leave a Manhattan jail because he had befriended the pervert, new court transcripts reveal.

Efrain “Stone” Reyes was the last inmate to share a cell with Epstein before the accused sex trafficker’s suicide.

Reyes, a recovering drug addict with an array of health problems formed an unlikely friendship with the multimillionaire sex offender, much to the surprise of other prisoners who rather bullied and harassed Epstein over his pedophile crimes.

Reyes, who cooperated as a witness in a narcotics case at Brooklyn, was transferred from MCC to a private Queens jail commonly referred to by the name of its operator, GEO Group, on Aug. 9, 2019.

Less than 24 hours later, Epstein was found hanging in his cell.

The suicide shook Reyes, according to his attorney Marlon Kirton.

“Mr. Epstein had trouble adjusting to being in jail and the population at the MCC. … He was finally placed with Mr. Reyes … They got…