Nigerian lady in Osun state who was assaulted by police officers during the lockdown awarded N5m as damages

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, February 1, awarded N5 million damages against the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police over the abuse of a woman, Tola Azeez, in Osun State.

A video of the officers assaulting the young lady went viral in April 2020. Tola was walking along Odo Ori Market in Iwo, to buy a drug for a relative when the officers who were enforcing the lockdown, descended on her, flogging her mercilessly with their whips.

The state police command identified and arrested the erring officers, Ikuesan Taiwo, an inspector and Abass Ibrahim, a corporal.

To protest the assault, a fundamental human right enforcement suit was filed by a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on behalf of Ms Azeez.

The police counsel, F.B Osei, argued that Messrs Taiwo and Ibrahim were agents of the Nigeria Police Force, and that the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police could not be held liable for the acts and omission of its…