Oscar-nominated actor, Hal Holbrook dies at 95

Oscar-nominated actor, Hal Holbrook, who famously played Deep Throat in ‘All the President’s Men’, has died at the age of 95.

The American actor passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California on Monday night, his personal assistant Joyce Cohen confirmed to The New York Times. No cause of death has been released yet.

Over the course of his successful six-decade spanning career, Hal earned five Emmy Awards, winning two for a television special playing Captain Lloyd Bucher in 1973’s “Pueblo” and as lead actor in a dramatic series in 1970 for the series “The Bold Ones: The Senator.”

Holbrook performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, earning him national exposure, and he ultimately took Mark Twain Tonight on Broadway, where he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 1966.

In the theatre world, Holbrook was best known for his one-man show inspired by the life of Mark Twain, which he first performed while a 19-year-old college student.

He retired from the role in…