“Regardless of how anybody made money, it’s none of your business” Lilian Afegbai calls out judgemental people (video)

Lilian Afegbai has called out Nigerians who judge others when they become successful and speculate on how they made their money.

The actress said in a video: “If you don’t have an evil spirit, when you hear someone is doing well, regardless of however they did it, it’s not your business.

“You’re not their mother, you’re not their father. You’re not God. Who are you to judge? Who are you to judge another man?

“Is it your concern?

“Is it your (points to her nether region)? It’s not. Is it your (points at her breast)? It’s not.”

