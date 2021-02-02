“That’s my prayer” Ned Nwoko responds to follower who prayed his young daughter, Julia Nwoko, will marry a much older man

Ned Nwoko has responded after a follower told him his young daughter Julia Nwoko will one day marry a man as old as him.

The older billionaire had celebrated his wife, Laila Charani who he married when she was 20 years old and a follower left a comment alluding to the fact that Ned married all his wives when they were still very young and same will be his daughter’s fate.

The follower wrote: “Your agement will marry your beautiful daughter Julia one day.”

And Ned Nwoko replied: “That is my prayer. She deserves a mature responsible honest rich man who will appreciate her every day.”