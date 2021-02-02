Those calling for the prosecution of the service chiefs are unpatriotic- Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described Nigerians calling for the probe of the immediate past service chiefs as unpatriotic.

Mohammed express his displeasure about the calls by the Nigerians when he spoke during a Radio Nigeria programme, Politics Nationwide, on Tuesday morning February 2.

Last week, President Buhari had appointed four new service chiefs and relieved his former Service chiefs, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

Shortly after the military officers were relieved of their jobs, the Peoples Democratic Party and some other Nigerians called for their probe.

Reacting to the calls, Lai during an interview on Radio, said;