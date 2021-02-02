”We rejected PDP and embraced APC’s change but it appears we have been shortchanged’

Former running mate to President Buhari, Pastor Tunde Bakare, says Nigerians might have been shortchanged after they rejected the PDP in 2015 and accepted the promise of change the APC came into power with.

Bakare who is the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, said this in a virtual interview with journalist, Dele Momodu.

According to Bakare, there is a feeling of disappointment amongst Nigerians about the Buhari-led government.