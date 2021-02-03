14 suspected internet fraudsters including two ladies arrested in Niger state

Fourteen suspected internet fraudsters including two young women have been arrested by police in Niger State.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday February 1, said the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Tundun-Wada Division on January 30, based on credible information.

He gave names of the suspects as Amos Sheriff, 27, Omokhafe Nelson, 28, Amos Suleiman, 23, Uduafemhi John, 23, Sado Anthony, 26, Okumagbe Sheriff, 24, Chukwu Joshua, 23, and Peter Moses, 25, all of Edo State.

Others are Abdulrasheed Malik, 24, Isah Lawal, 24, Thomas Marvelous,19, Aigbona Gift ‘f’ 24, also from Edo state, 24-year-old Thomas Daniel and Braise Williams ‘f’, 24, both of Kogi State.

“The suspects were arrested at Farm Center area of Minna when Thomas Daniel allegedly stole a phone from Amos Sheriff’s home after a visit. An alarm was raised and he was arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that…