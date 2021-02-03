Child found sleeping in the streets after being made to hawk bananas upon his return from school

A Twitter user took to the platform to share photos of a child hawker he saw sleeping at a building site.

The child was sleeping close to the bananas and groundnuts he was given to sell.

When asked, the boy said he just returned from school before he was asked to hawk. He was then asked to go into the uncompleted building so he can lie down more comfortably to sleep.

“This is really wrong,” the Twitter user concluded.

However, not every Twitter user agreed with him. Some said it’s the reality for most Nigerians and we all see children hawkers on the streets daily and don’t bat an eyelid.