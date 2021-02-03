Jesus never condemned gay people in the new testament- Uche Maduagwu

Uche Maduagwu took to his IG page to tackle Christians who are against gays and homosexuals.
Posting the photo collage above, Uche opined that Jesus Christ did not condemn gays and so Christians shouldn’t.
The actor who came out of the closet last week wrote,
”Being #gay is an honor and a beautiful life #jesus never condemn gay people in the new testament so if you a good christian you wont too or can a servant be greater than his master.
Criticize your G.O for having private jet when millions of his #church members are poor and unemployed, criticize them for collecting tithe during covid19”
Source: Linda Ikeji