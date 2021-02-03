Kidnappers kill US-based Edo prince after payment of N10m ransom

Kidnappers have killed an Atlanta, Georgia-based Nigerian man, Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda, after payment of N10m ransom to secure his release and that of other family members.

The decomposing body of Abuda was found in a bush near the small town of Agbanikaka, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, February 2, four days after he was kidnapped.

The businessman who came into the country for the Christmas celebration was abducted alongside some family members on Saturday, January 30, 2021, along the Benin-Akure road on his way to Lagos from Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government near Agbanikaka.

A woman who was travelling with him to Lagos to catch a flight back to the United States was also kidnapped.

A family source said that the realtor and president of Fugar America Foundation was reportedly shot dead by the kidnappers after he slumped during the forced long march to the forest.

“Prince Abuda was shot dead by the abductors…