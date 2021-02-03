“My main offense to him is that he will go down in history as Putin the Poisoner’





Russian political activist, Alexey Navalny has labelled Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin as “Putin the poisoner.” after a Moscow court on Tuesday, February 2, sentenced him to prison for more than two and a half for breaking his parole conditions by going to Germany to recover after he was posioned by a lethal never agent.

Tuesday’s hearing happened under a heavy security presence, with riot police securing the court building and cordoning off the general area with police vehicles, trucks and vans.

Police reportedly detained up to 360 of Navalny’s supporters outside the court before the hearing had begun.

Since Navalny was arrested last week after coming back to Russia, following months of ICU treatment in Germany after he was allegedly poisoned by the Russian state, there have been mass protests in Russia, as tens of thousands of Russians have demanded the activist’s release.

Navalny blames the Novichok nerve agent attack on Russian security services…