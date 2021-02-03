“Our boss’ cousin forced me to lie”

The controversy trailing the death of a 16-year-old housemaid, Khadija Rabiu, in Kano has taken another twist as her co-housemaid has retracted her statement in which she claimed that the deceased was beaten to death by their employer, Fatima Hamza (Ummi).

Mrs Hamza, a mother of four is currently in detention at the Police Headquarters in Bompai, after she was accused of beating the late Khadija to a pulp and inserting dried pepper and metal object in her vagina.

The house where the incident occurred

The deceased’s colleague, Rafia Muhammad had told DAILY TRUST earlier that Khadija, died as a result of injuries she sustained from the beating their boss gave her.

““We came back together with our boss and she noticed that Khadija had not done the house chores.

When she asked Khadija why, she said she was ill.

“Our boss went ahead to verbally abuse her first before beating her with a pestle.

“She later…