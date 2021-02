A popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice, has died.

DJ Tunice is said to have died on Monday night, February 1 after suffering a domestic accident.

According to his close friends, the deceased was mopping the floor in his apartment when he slipped and hit his head on the ground. He was rushed to different hospitals but was allegedly rejected until he died.

His friends have taken to social media to express shock at his demise. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.