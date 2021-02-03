Singer, Yinka Davies loses her first child

Veteran Nigerian singer, Yinka Davies has lost her son, Jeremiah. He was 27 years old.

Jeremiah died last Friday, January 29, after a long battle with Autoimmune blood tissue disorder. He had been in and out of the hospital in the last 10 months and sadly, lost the battle to the disease last Friday.

The grieving mum shared the sad news of his demise on Instagram

”Fun-50

For those who held you in their hearts,

Those you waved at on your strolls,

For those who cried the tears they couldn’t hold back,

Cos you are no more here, For those who washed you when you were weak,

Those who were scared to see you ill,

For those who thought you madly stubborn cos you,

Wouldn’t take another pill I salute them all, who shared you with me,

Paying for your bills,

Calling on others to give their dimes,

I appreciate the toils and tears and

All the memories you left for

Them Leaving only me”

Jeremiah who was the first of Yinka’s two children would have been 28 on February 21.

May his soul rest…