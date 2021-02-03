Super Eagles players do not play with purpose anymore

Former Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa has said the current Super Eagles players do not play with a purpose like before.

Aghahowa stated this during a recent interview on ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM with his former Super Eagles teammate, Ifeanyi Udeze.

The former Nigerian international and Shakhtar Donetsk striker urged the current players to emulate ex-Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh, who always gave passes and created chances that resulted in goals.

“We don’t play with purpose anymore,” he said. “We don’t have players who will give long pass to strikers just like the way Sunday Oliseh use to do.

“All we do now is just keep possession in our half, making side ways passes with no purpose. So we need players who will give good passes to strikers to score goals.”

On why Paul Onuachu, 27, has not been able to replicate his club form in the Eagles, Aghahowa explained:”I think the pattern of the Super Eagles doesn’t favour him and the…