Women warned to avoid the viral #silhouettechallenge as creepy videos on how to remove the red filter and expose people’s nudes surfaces online

Women are being warned to avoid the viral silhouette challenge as more creepy videos showing how to remove the red filter and expose people’s nude have surfaced online.

The viral challenge features a mashup of “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” by Paul Anka and “Streets” by Doja Cat. The first part of the video shows women in their original setting before the lighting changes to a dim red to shows women embracing their curves without their clothes on.

Hundreds of videos using the #silhouettechallenge have reportedly racked up over 231m views on TikTok.

However, several TikTok users have started warning people not to partake in the challenge after discovering creepy YouTube tutorials that help people remove the red filter.

Rolling Stone’s culture writer, EJ Dickson took to Twitter to raise an alarm after watching tutorials on YouTube teaching people how to edit the videos.

He wrote: “Obviously not linking, but there are videos all over YouTube offering tutorials…