1138 confirmed cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

1,138 new cases of COVID19 have been recorded in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 377 fresh cases while the FCT recorded 172 new cases.

Other states with fresh cases includes Plateau-86, Kano-84, Edo-60, Osun-47, Nasarawa-41, Imo-40, Rivers-36, Niger-32, Oyo-32, Borno-29, Kaduna-27, Delta-18, Kwara-17, Cross River-9, Ekiti-8, Bauchi-7, Ogun-7, Sokoto-6 and Bayelsa-3.

Nigeria has 134,690 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 108,657 patients have so far been discharged while 1,618 deaths have sadly been recorded from the disease.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per states below