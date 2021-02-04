Free Training on Epoxy Business and Epoxy installations in Lagos, Enugu and Owerri

Join our free 6 days practical training on Epoxy Business and Epoxy advanced design Installation training coming up in February 10th – 16th in Lagos, February 17th – 23rd in Enugu and February 24th – 30th in Owerri.

This training is for anyone who wishes to learn how to install Epoxy design either for business or pleasure. No knowledge is a waste.

This training involves 2 days on-site Training, to promote better understanding of Material estimation and mixture ratio of Resin and Hardener.

Training Courses

Epoxy 3D Floor designs Installation (practical)

· Floor preparation

· Taking measurement

· Tools and Equipments for Epoxy Installation

· Cost and assessment for clients

Epoxy metallic Floor design Installation (practical)

Epoxy 3D Wall designs Installation (practical)

Epoxy Picture Framing and Art Framing designs

Epoxy Countertops Installation (practical)

Epoxy Business and Marketing…