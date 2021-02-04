Gwarimpa tipper market gutted by fire (video)





Traders at the Gwarimpa tipper market in Abuja are currently counting their losses after a huge fire outbreak destroyed their wares running into millions of Naira on Wednesday night, February 3. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be revealed. Men of the Fire service were on ground to help put out the fire.







Source: Linda Ikeji