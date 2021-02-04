I thank God that all the sisters I approached before you turned down my proposal





Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye is in a celebratory mood as his wife of 32 years, Gloria, turns 57 years old today February 4.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the leader of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries thanked God for giving him the grace to get it right in the aspect of marriage. He particularly thanked God that the other ladies he approached before meeting his wife declined his proposal.

”HALLELUYAH!!!

THE GIRL IS 57 TODAY.

Only God Can Give a Man a Good Wife. If I have not Found Jesus Christ, I would have missed YOU!.

Because WHEN I knew I had a Call of God on My Life, I knew I would never succeed in Life unless I got it Right in the Place of Marriage. I knew I could Marry just any Sister and just have some Children, but not the Ordained Sister from Heaven who would give me the Children She Could sit down to train. I knew I did my part in training our children, but the greater duties was taken by GLORIA. She was never tired of sitting them down to teach them the Word of…





