Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi, meets with over 500 bandits in Zamfara, appeals to them to repent (photos)

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Dr. Ahmad Gumi, has met with some notorious bandits in Zamfara State and has appealed to them to repent and stop their nefarious activities.

Zamfara state has recorded several attacks from bandits. Recall that after the Kankara school boys were abducted, they were moved to Zamfara state where the negotiation for their release took place before they were returned to Katsina state.

Sahara Reporters reports that Sheik Gumi began his peace moves with visits to the hideouts of bandits terrorizing Zaria-Giwa roads as well as Birnin Gwari area in Kaduna State earlier in the year.

Speaking during the meeting, top armed commanders of the bandit groups, Kachalla Turji of Shinkafi and Kachalla Muhammadu Bello, lamented that security personnel had killed many of their family members, with many of them losing virtually all their possessions through cattle rustling, extortion by security agents and military bombardments.

The commandants…