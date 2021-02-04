Odion Ighalo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab on a permanent deal from Shanghai Shenhua (photos)

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab FC on a permanent deal Shanghai Shenhua after his loan spell at Manchester United ended last month.

The 31-year-old was penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the King Fahd Stadium outfit having passed his medical. He will wear the number 89 shirt for the club.

Ighalo, who joined Shanghai Shenhua in 2019, scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Shanghai Shenhua, helping them to the 2019 Chinese FA Cup.

The former Watford and Granada striker scored five goals in 23 appearances after arriving at Old Trafford on deadline day in January 2020 to sign for Manchester United.