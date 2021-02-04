President Buhari’s son in-law, Ahmed Indimi replies Nigerian lady who tackled him for taking the COVID19 vaccine in Dubai

President Buhari’s son-in-law, Ahmed Indimi, took the COVID19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates four days ago and shared the photos on his Instagram page.

A Nigerian lady however took to the comment section to query him for taking the vaccine in Dubai. The IG user wrote

”You guys are all running abroad to take thevaccines? So the one your father in-law purchased, who will now take it….Masses abi Una well done”

Ahmed saw the comment and responded stating that he resides in the UAE and sees no reason he should travel to Nigeria to come and take the vaccine when he can get it there. According to Ahmed, he is not a public office holder and has the right to take the vaccine where he so wishes.

Read their exchange below