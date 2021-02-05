1340 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

1340 new cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Thursday, February 4. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, FCT recorded 320 fresh cases while Lagos recorded 275 new cases.

Other states with fresh cases include Rivers-117, Oyo-100, Akwa Ibom-57, Ogun-51, Ebonyi-48, Benue-44, Adamawa-42, Imo-38, Kwara-35, Gombe-32, Kaduna-31, Edo-29, Osun-29, Kano-24, Ekiti-15, Katsina-14, Delta-13, Nasarawa-13, Jigawa-10 and Sokoto-3.

Nigeria now has 136, 030 confirmed cases. 110, 449 patients have so far been discharged while 1, 632 patients have died.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per states below