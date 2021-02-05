FG lifts ban on Emirates airline as UAE suspends rapid tests

The Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on Emirates Airlines. The airline was barred from lifting passengers from Nigeria after the United Arab Emirates made it mandatory for such passengers to carry out Rapid Antigen Testing in laboratories that are not approved or authorized by the appropriate regulatory bodies.

The UAE has now withdrawn the Rapid Antigen Testing requirements for its Nigerian passengers. Following this decision, the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 directed the immediate lifting of the suspension placed on the operations of Emirates Airlines in Nigeria.

A letter by the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, asked the airline to comply with the directives by the PTF on COVID-19 and other protocols of the Federal Government of Nigeria.