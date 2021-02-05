FG suspends Emirate outbound flights from Nigeria

The Federal Government has placed a 72-hour suspension on outbound Emirates flights from Nigeria.

The suspension was announced in a circular issued on February 4 by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The circular states that the suspension followed a violation of guidelines placed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to the circular signed by Musa Nuhu, NCAA director-general, the airline has been airlifting passengers from Nigeria using rapid antigen tests conducted by laboratories not approved by regulatory authorities.

The circular read, “Based on the foregoing and to enable the Nigerian government to put in place the needed infrastructure and logistics for COVID-19 RDT testing for departing passengers, the PTF has directed that Emirates Airlines should either accept passengers without RDT pending when the infrastructure and logistics are put in place or suspend its flights to and from Nigeria until such a time when the required…