Oba of Benin sacks priest of Holy Aruosa Church for non-compliance with age-old customs and tradition

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba Ewuare Ogidigan 11, has approved the removal of the presiding priest of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Ohen-Osa Harrison Okao, for alleged non-compliance with ancient long tradition of the church.

A statement issued by Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC) Frank Irabor, on Thursday, February 4, said the decision was jointly taken by the traditional head of the church, HRM Oba Ewuare the second, joint elders committee and top palace chiefs after Okao was found guilty of violating the long-standing rules of the church.

The statement said the removal of the priest of the church is “predicated upon long-standing lingering breach and nonchalance over several years by Mr Harrison Okao pertaining to the age-old custom and tradition regarding the continuous unathorized officiating as Ohenosa of the Holy Aruosa Church of Benin,”

“This decision is expected to bring lasting peace , sanity and tranquility to the holy spiritual …