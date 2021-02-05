Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open semi-final against Ashleigh Barty over shoulder problem

Serena Williams has pulled out from the Yarra Valley Classic with a shoulder problem hours after reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up event.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had earlier beaten fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 10-6 in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park on Friday to set up a semi-final clash with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

The 39-year-old had been due to play world number one Ashleigh Barty on Saturday but the Australian will now have a free passage through to the final.

Australian Barty, who won 7-5 2-6 10-4 against American Shelby Rogers, will now have a free passage through to the final.

Before withdrawing, Williams said she was looking forward to the semifinals.

“It’s definitely a good opportunity to see where I’m going against the current No. 1, that’s really important for me,” Williams said. “Obviously I think for her, as well, to see where she’s going against my game.

“It’s been a long 12 months….