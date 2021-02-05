Seven suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Ibadan (photo)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, February 5, 2021, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects, Sodiq Oluwasegun, Opeyemi Jamiu, Babatunde Damilare, Adisa Babatunde, Abayomi Taofeek, Oluyemi Kayode, and Ambrose Timothy were arrested at their hideout in Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan. The seven suspects are between the ages of 17 and 29 years.

The agency said they carried out the arrest this morning following a series of intelligence on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate.

Items recovered from them include a Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones, and several documents containing false pretenses.

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.