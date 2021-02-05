US House impeachment managers request former President Donald Trump testify at his trial over January 6 riots at the Capitol.

The US House impeachment managers on Thursday requested Donald Trump testify at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial over his role in the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin sent a letter to Trump’s attorney Thursday requesting that the former US president testifies before or during the upcoming impeachment trial, which begins next Tuesday, arguing that his testimony was needed after he disputed the House’s allegations that he incited the insurrection at the Capitol.

“Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment,” Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, wrote.

“You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your…