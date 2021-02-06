APC has done tremendously well for the SouthEast

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has done tremendously well for the South-East region.

Nnamani who is a chieftain in the APC, stated this in an interview with Channels TV this evening February 5.

“Infrastructurally, although it has not been publicized, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has done tremendously well in the Southeast. I drove from Owerri to Enugu just two days ago; I came back to Abuja just yesterday. The Enugu-Port Harcourt road that has remained a death trap, if you have seen it yourself and seen the quality of construction going on, they use granite stones where they feel the soil is bad. Take the second Niger Bridge which is done by President Buhari’s administration, it has been on the drawing board for a long time. Take Enugu Airport, for instance, it appeared in about four different appropriation bills passed until this time” he said

Watch the video from his interview…