Apostle Johnson Suleman apologizes over viral audio clip in which he was heard threatening someone (video)

Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries has apologized over the viral audio clip which a former Pastor in his church, Mike Davids who accused him of sleeping with his wife claimed was from their phone conversation.



The Cleric admitted that he reacted angrily and the audio clip was from a conversation with a lady who he was telling to stop calling him, and not from a phone conversation with Davids. He also disclosed that the incident happened 3 years ago, and he has changed from who he was at that time.

Apostle Suleman further accused Mike Davids of conniving with other former Pastors in his church who he disciplined, to blackmail him.



He also revealed that he relieved Davids of his duties as a Pastor in his church because his heart is “evil.” He accused him (Davids) of always planning evil against other Pastors and being angry at him because he helped his wife who he divorced, in spite of him (Davids) insisting that she must “eat from the…