Cryptocurrency is a shortcut business, invest in real assets like cows

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has waded into the cryptocurrency controversy which was triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s letter in which financial institutions were asked to close accounts “dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency”.

Garba Adamu in his tweet alleged that many people have lost money through cryptocurrencies which he described as a “shortcut business”. He also advised Nigerians to invest in real assets like cows.

The presidential aspirant added that “Cow Ranching business is more lucrative than all cryptocurrencies combined.”

He tweeted;