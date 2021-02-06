Insecurity: Bandits are more willing to listen to clerics than government

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that bandits and criminal elements across the country are more willing to listen to religious leaders as mediators than the government.

The Minister said this while reacting to the recent meeting Muslim cleric, Sheik Gumi, had with some bandits in Zamfara state. At the meeting, the cleric and the bandits who were armed with their weapons, had a discussion where they aired their grievances at the Nigerian government. Read here.

Reacting, Lai Mohammed said there was nothing unusual about employing the services of religious leaders to act as a bridge between the government and bandits.