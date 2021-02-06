itel Surprises Longtime Customers With Car Rewards

itel, a customer-centric brand that provides quality smartphones, TVs, and accessories for everyone, has once again thanked loyal and longtime customers across Nigeria with cars and trophies. The thirteen itel phone sub-dealers, who had no inkling of what awaited them, were thrilled and excited at this feat.

They were presented with their cars by Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria, and Kenny Ibitoye, Regional Sales Manager of the brand, on the 4th of February, 2021. In attendance at this auspicious event were family, well-wishers, and other key members of itel’s management staff.

This reward was to acknowledge the diligence, dedication, and passion of the sub-dealers in promoting the itel brand nationwide.

It is a well-known fact that itel is not just a brand that offers quality, reliable, and pocket-friendly products, but also a brand that puts her customers first. We can see this through their personalized marketing activities, Love Always On CSR…