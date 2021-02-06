Lagos state panel of inquiry hands over Lekki toll gate to LCC

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters has approved the returned control of the Lekki Toll Gate plaza to its owners, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The panel suspended operations of the toll plaza after the gunshot incident on October 20, 2020. Military men stormed the plaza on Tuesday, October 20, and fired gunshots while EndSARS protesters gathered at the toll plaza for their protest.

LCC had in December 2020, appealed to the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims. This was declined by the panel since investigations into the unfortunate incident that led to the closure was still being investigated.

At the resumed hearing of the panel today February 6, the chairman, Justice Doris Okwuobi, granted the request of LCC and handed the toll plaza to them.