Most times, sidechics don’t even know you exist — Actress Lilian Afegbai tells ladies

Actress Lilian Afegbai has asked ladies to be wise when they find out they have a cheating partner.

 

In an apparent reaction to the sad story of the makeup artist who was killed by her boyfriend’s lover, Lilian via her stories told ladies that a man who loves his woman would never put her in uncomfortable positions. She averred that women should not take offense in a lady who is dating their boyfriends because most times, the men lie to women that they are single. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

