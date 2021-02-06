”We cannot allow operations to begin at the Lekki Tollgate when justice has not prevailed”- DJ Switch

DJ Switch has kicked against the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel to hand over the Lekki toll plaza to the Lekki Concession Company LCC.

The panel gave the company the go-ahead to take over the plaza today February 6. With the approval, the Lekki toll gate will begin collecting the daily charges from road users.

The toll gate was closed following the gunshot incident on October 20, 2020.

Reacting to the panel’s decision, DJ Switch who gave a live recording from the toll gate during the gunshot incident in October 2020, kicked against the panel’s decision via her Twitter handle. She wrote;