Why is it just the female actors that are buying cars and building houses in Nollywood?

Veteran rapper, Ruggedman has shared his thoughts on property acquisition by Nollywood actresses.
In a tweet he shared, Ruggedman asked why only the female actors are the ones buying cars and building houses.
The rapper who wondered why the male actors are left behind, added that it has discouraged him from acting.
He tweeted;
My male actors in nollywood whats going on? Its just the females that are buying cars and building houses left and right. I wanted to come into nollywood but at this rate, I am not coming again
