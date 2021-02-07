Chief Paul Unongo’s suggestion for Buhari to deploy soldiers to the South West to protect northerners is reckless and dangerous





Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Chief Paul Unongo’s suggestion for Buhari to deploy soldiers to the South West to protect northerners.

FFK in tweets he shared, described the comment as “reckless, irresponsible & dangerous”.

The former Minister who stressed that Unongo is begging for war, added that the “worst thing is that he is not even a Fulani but a Tiv man.”

The suggestion that Buhari should deploy soldiers to the SW to “protect northerners” by Chief Paul Uningo is reckless, irresponsible & dangerous. Fulani terrorists are killing our people all over the SW and now he wants soldiers to kill us too? Unongo is begging for war. The worst thing is that the man is not even a Fulani. He is a Tiv man and we in the SW love and respect the Tiv people. We know that they are great and courageous warriors but Unongo is not talking like a Tiv man but rather like an old slave who has lost touch with reality. The…





Source: Linda Ikeji