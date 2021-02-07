Covid vaccine calculator predicts pandemic won’t end for another seven years

With the current rate of vaccinations, it is believed that by 2028, up to 75 per cent of world population will have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

This suggests it will take until then for the global population to have reached a degree of herd immunity, which should lead to the virus being suppressed.

Bloomberg’s vaccination calculator also reveals that the United States could potentially reach herd immunity by as early as New Year’s Day of 2022.

The US has reportedly vaccinated around 8.7 per cent of the population, administering 1.3 million jabs per day.

Currently, it’s believed that around 4.5 million vaccine dosages are being administered across the States, with an estimated 119.8 million vaccines being delivered worldwide.

The UK is hoping to vaccinate every adult by the end of August this year. Already, around one in five adults have had the vaccine in Britain.

Around 15.7 per cent of the British population have been given at least one dosage…